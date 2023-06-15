KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DONGSUH 19,720 DN 50
ShinhanGroup 34,800 0
LG H&H 508,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,500 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 4,855 DN 15
SAMSUNG SDS 124,400 DN 600
DWEC 4,165 DN 90
LGCHEM 722,000 UP 3,000
Hanwha Ocean 29,600 UP 400
KEPCO KPS 33,400 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 47,750 DN 400
KEPCO E&C 69,700 DN 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 36,200 DN 600
SamyangFood 115,500 DN 1,800
CJ CheilJedang 314,000 DN 1,000
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,320 DN 40
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,700 DN 600
COSMAX 89,100 UP 100
KIWOOM 93,900 UP 900
LG Uplus 10,820 DN 350
Kakao 53,900 DN 1,800
CheilWorldwide 18,900 UP 210
LOTTE WELLFOOD 109,700 DN 1,600
KT 30,750 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 18,750 0
Doosanfc 29,500 DN 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,300 UP 200
LOTTE TOUR 11,440 DN 240
LG Display 16,460 DN 30
Kangwonland 17,640 DN 200
SK 167,200 DN 1,400
Hanon Systems 9,320 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17670 DN350
NAVER 200,500 UP 1,300
KT&G 81,900 UP 300
NCsoft 309,000 UP 1,000
SKSQUARE 47,900 UP 750
HYUNDAI ROTEM 32,600 0
LGELECTRONICS 123,600 DN 1,100
Celltrion 164,100 DN 300
(MORE)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
Son Heung-min held out of scrimmage, likely out for friendly vs. Peru
-
Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min ruled out of starting lineup in friendly vs. Peru
-
Yoon vows to respond firmly to N. Korea's reckless provocations