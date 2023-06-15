KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
TKG Huchems 22,400 UP 100
JB Financial Group 8,630 DN 130
DAEWOONG PHARM 108,600 DN 2,400
GS 38,250 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 50,600 DN 700
KIH 54,900 DN 100
HyundaiElev 42,650 DN 50
COWAY 47,050 UP 50
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp593 00 DN200
Asiana Airlines 12,690 DN 160
ShinpoongPharm 16,610 DN 210
SKTelecom 48,100 DN 400
Handsome 23,500 DN 250
KEPCO 18,580 DN 60
SamsungSecu 36,600 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 9,110 DN 50
ZINUS 29,500 DN 50
Hanchem 231,000 DN 1,000
DWS 40,750 DN 600
emart 81,000 DN 200
BNK Financial Group 6,850 UP 10
DGB Financial Group 7,170 DN 30
SD Biosensor 14,730 DN 380
Meritz Financial 42,600 DN 300
HanmiPharm 313,500 DN 13,500
kakaopay 53,700 DN 1,600
SK ie technology 93,900 DN 1,500
HYBE 300,500 UP 8,500
K Car 13,550 DN 270
LG Energy Solution 585,000 DN 4,000
DL E&C 36,350 DN 500
TaekwangInd 652,000 DN 4,000
LG Corp. 88,100 DN 900
KAL 23,150 DN 200
SSANGYONGCNE 5,570 DN 10
KOLON IND 44,100 DN 600
POONGSAN 41,300 DN 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 48,200 DN 350
SK Innovation 190,900 DN 2,000
CSWIND 80,300 DN 1,200
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome
Son Heung-min held out of scrimmage, likely out for friendly vs. Peru
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min ruled out of starting lineup in friendly vs. Peru
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
Yoon vows to respond firmly to N. Korea's reckless provocations