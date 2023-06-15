KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 51,900 UP 1,100
GKL 16,910 DN 420
Hansae 16,400 DN 200
FOOSUNG 13,730 UP 130
HDC-OP 11,990 DN 270
HYOSUNG TNC 380,000 DN 8,500
ORION 126,600 UP 3,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,200 DN 450
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 471,500 DN 5,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,400 DN 50
HANILCMT 12,530 DN 60
SKBS 78,500 DN 2,200
BGF Retail 190,400 UP 1,600
WooriFinancialGroup 11,910 DN 10
SKCHEM 72,800 DN 500
KakaoBank 25,400 DN 800
HD HYUNDAI 59,100 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 60,700 DN 1,300
DoubleUGames 42,000 DN 1,200
KRAFTON 203,500 DN 2,000
KOLMAR KOREA 42,500 UP 700
Netmarble 54,000 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY346 50 DN500
CHONGKUNDANG 84,300 DN 1,800
HL MANDO 49,400 UP 2,600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 778,000 DN 6,000
HANJINKAL 48,050 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,800 DN 850
SGBC 47,750 DN 1,150
POSCO FUTURE M 374,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 437,500 DN 3,000
Shinsegae 184,300 DN 3,700
Boryung 8,350 DN 190
LOTTE Fine Chem 62,000 DN 1,800
HITEJINRO 22,150 DN 200
CJ LOGISTICS 79,900 DN 700
DOOSAN 97,500 DN 2,000
DL 44,900 DN 1,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,030 DN 130
KIA CORP. 82,300 DN 700
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome
Son Heung-min held out of scrimmage, likely out for friendly vs. Peru
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min ruled out of starting lineup in friendly vs. Peru
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
Yoon vows to respond firmly to N. Korea's reckless provocations