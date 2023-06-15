Veterans ministry to launch policy research institute after status upgrade

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The veterans ministry plans to create a policy research institute, its minister said Thursday, in yet another show of its commitment to strengthening efforts to honor patriots and veterans.

Veterans Minister Park Min-shik unveiled the plan to establish the institute in Suwon, just south of Seoul, saying the ministry's recent upgrade to full-fledged ministry status requires its establishment for policy formulation.

"Talks with relevant ministries, such as the finance ministry, are almost done (regarding the institute)," he said in a meeting with reporters. "We expect that we will be able to lay the groundwork for it within this year."

The think tank will conduct research on policies to promote a culture of respect for veterans and those who sacrificed themselves for the country, according to the ministry.

Park also presented a plan to make the Seoul National Cemetery a more open, popular site, easily accessible by the public, like the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. Following its status upgrade, his ministry will be entrusted with the management of the cemetery, which has been under the purview of the defense ministry.

"While taking up a vast area in the middle of Seoul, (the cemetery) was as if it was abandoned for 364 days throughout the year, except for Memorial Day," he said.

The ministry has been working on crafting various policy initiatives in tune with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's emphasis on the importance of rewarding patriotic services as among the "core values" for the country to move toward a prosperous future.



Veterans Minister Park Min-shik speaks during a meeting with reporters in central Seoul on June 15, 2023, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

