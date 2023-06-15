Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cbi to raise 10 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:30 June 15, 2023

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Cbi Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won(US$7.8 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.7 million common shares at a price of 2,124 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
