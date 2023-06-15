S. Korean Bond Yields on June 15, 2023
All News 16:36 June 15, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.507 3.489 +1.8
2-year TB 3.684 3.612 +7.2
3-year TB 3.626 3.545 +8.1
10-year TB 3.685 3.635 +5.0
2-year MSB 3.676 3.606 +7.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.437 4.356 +8.1
91-day CD 3.750 3.750 0.0
(END)
