The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares fall for 2nd day after U.S. rate pause

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell for the second straight day Thursday, as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's first pause in its aggressive rate hikes in more than a year and its signal that the borrowing rates will likely rise more. The local currency inched down against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 10.54 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,608.54. Trading volume was moderate at 571.7 million shares worth 11.3 trillion won (US$8.82 billion), with decliners outnumbering gainers 627 to 243.



-----------------

(LEAD) Gov't to make dues paid to unions defying accounting disclosure ineligible for tax deductions

SEOUL -- The government announced Thursday it has revised regulations to make union dues paid to organizations defying accounting disclosure ineligible for tax deductions.

It marks the latest in a series of government policies to reform the labor sector and is expected to run into vehement resistance from labor unions already at loggerheads with the government over crackdowns on labor rallies.



-----------------

(LEAD) Top court rules strikers' liability should be counted individually in damages suit

SEOUL -- The liability of each striker should be counted individually in a damages suit over a labor strike, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday, a landmark decision expected to set the tone for similar labor dispute cases in the future.

The ruling came in a damages suit filed by Hyundai Motor Co. against 29 participants in a temporary workers' strike at the automaker's factory in Ulsan, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, in November and December 2010.



-----------------

Top court orders reduction in union's compensation to SsangYong over strike

SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a retrial of a damages suit against the Korean Metal Workers' Union regarding its involvement in a violent strike at SsangYong Motor Co. in 2009, seeking a reduction of compensation by one-third.

Lower courts had ordered the union to pay 3.31 billion won ($2.58 million) and damages for the delay in the suit filed by the carmaker, now known as KG Mobility. The courts held the union 60 percent liable for an estimated loss of 5.52 billion won resulting from the 2 1/2-month strike that started in May 2009.



-----------------

Opposition leader expresses concern about worsening relationships with China, Russia

SEOUL -- The leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) said Thursday he is concerned about South Korea's relations with China and Russia deteriorating rapidly.

Rep. Lee Jae-myung, chairman of the DP, made the remarks during an event marking the 23rd anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit, stressing that worsened relations with Beijing and Moscow are bad for South Korea's economic and security interests.



-----------------

S. Korea to review ways to foster content industry to become world's No. 4

SEJONG -- South Korea's finance minister said Thursday the government will proactively review supportive measures for entertainment content producers, amid the global success of locally made movies and dramas.

The plan comes in line with the government's efforts to foster the content industry to become the fourth-largest in the world, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.



-----------------

Court denies injunction request against queer festival in Daegu

DAEGU -- A court has rejected an injunction request by merchant and church groups to ban an annual LGBTQ festival in Daegu, clearing the way for the event to take place in the heart of the southeastern city this weekend, judicial officials said Thursday.

The Daegu District Court dismissed the injunction request filed by an association of merchants in Dongseongno, a popular shopping district, and the Christian Council of Daegu (CCD) against the Rainbow Human Rights Regiment, which plans to host the Daegu Queer Culture Festival on streets around Dongseongno on Saturday.

(END)