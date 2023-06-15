N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, the South Korean military said, as Seoul and Washington ended their largest-ever combined firepower demonstration in a city close to the inter-Korean border.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch. It did not elaborate, pending an analysis.
The latest launch came as the South Korean military has been conducting an operation to salvage the wreckage of an ill-fated North Korean space rocket in the Yellow Sea.
On May 31, the North fired what it claimed to be a satellite-carrying rocket, but it crashed into the sea due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine, according to the North's state media.
The North last conducted a missile launch on April 13. It claimed to have fired a new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to drop song celebrating 10th anniversary
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
Son Heung-min held out of scrimmage, likely out for friendly vs. Peru
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min ruled out of starting lineup in friendly vs. Peru
-
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military