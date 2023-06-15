N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, the South Korean military said, as Seoul and Washington ended their largest-ever combined firepower demonstration in a city close to the inter-Korean border.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch. It did not elaborate, pending an analysis.

The latest launch came as the South Korean military has been conducting an operation to salvage the wreckage of an ill-fated North Korean space rocket in the Yellow Sea.

On May 31, the North fired what it claimed to be a satellite-carrying rocket, but it crashed into the sea due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine, according to the North's state media.

The North last conducted a missile launch on April 13. It claimed to have fired a new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile.



This file photo, carried by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on Dec. 19, 2022, shows the North conducting "an "important final-stage test" at Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan, North Pyongan Province, for the development of a reconnaissance satellite the previous day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

