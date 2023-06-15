Massive fire breaks out at recycling factory in Daegu; no casualties reported
All News 21:39 June 15, 2023
DAEGU, June 15 (Yonhap) -- A massive fire broke out at a recycling factory in the country's southeastern city of Daegu on Thursday, but no casualties were reported yet.
About 244 firefighters battled the fire, which broke out around 5:24 p.m., with 99 fire engines, but they failed to extinguish the fire for about three hours.
Authorities said no injuries were reported.
Police and firefighters are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident.
