Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Massive fire breaks out at recycling factory in Daegu; no casualties reported

All News 21:39 June 15, 2023

DAEGU, June 15 (Yonhap) -- A massive fire broke out at a recycling factory in the country's southeastern city of Daegu on Thursday, but no casualties were reported yet.

About 244 firefighters battled the fire, which broke out around 5:24 p.m., with 99 fire engines, but they failed to extinguish the fire for about three hours.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Police and firefighters are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a recycling factory in Daegu, 237 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a recycling factory in Daegu, 237 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#fire #factory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!