SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 16.



Korean-language dailies

-- Top court rules strikers should be considered individually liable in damages suit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Supreme Court says strikers should be considered individually liable in damages suit (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles toward East Sea, first in 63 days (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon says material not covered by public education should be excluded from college entrance exam (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Pyongyang fires ballistic missiles in protest against Seoul and Washington's combined firepower demonstration (Segye Times)

-- Gov't seeks to base national college entrance exam on public education (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Top court rules in favor of strikers in damages suit (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Top court rules in favor of strikers in damages suit (Hankyoreh)

-- Yoon says national college entrance exam needs to be based on public education (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Supreme Court says strikers should be considered individually liable in damages suit (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to build 33,000-household residential complex in Pyeongtaek (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon vows 'peace through strength' (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Seoul starts daily press briefings to address Fukushima fears (Korea Herald)

-- NK fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: JCS (Korea Times)

(END)