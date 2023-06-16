KBO ERA leader Fedde diagnosed with forearm strain, expected back in 10 days

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- NC Dinos ace Erick Fedde, current leader in wins and ERA in South Korean baseball, has been diagnosed with a forearm strain.

The Dinos announced Thursday evening that the American right-hander, who had been removed from the active roster the previous afternoon with forearm discomfort, is expected to be able to pitch again in 10 days.

"He will not throw for the rest of this week, and we will keep an eye on how he feels," the Dinos said.

Once a player is taken off the active roster in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), he cannot return for at least 10 days.



In this file photo from April 25, 2023, NC Dinos starter Erick Fedde pitches against the Kia Tigers in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Through Thursday, Fedde was leading the KBO with 10 wins and a 1.74 ERA, and was second with 89 strikeouts.

Fedde reached win No. 10 in his 12th start of the season last Friday, tying two other pitchers as the fastest to win 10 games in a season.

The 30-year-old is in his first year in the KBO after appearing in 102 games in the majors for the Washington Nationals from 2017 to 2022.

Fedde is the second Dinos starter to hit the shelves this month, joining left-hander Koo Chang-mo, who has been out since June 3 with elbow issues.

Fedde had been lined up to start Thursday's game against the Doosan Bears, but homegrown right-hander Shin Min-hyeok got the nod instead. Shin got a no-decision after giving up a run on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, as the Dinos defeated the Bears 10-3 for their second straight win.

At 33-25, the Dinos were in third place entering Friday's action.



This file photo provided by the NC Dinos shows Dinos starter Erick Fedde pitching against the Kiwoom Heroes in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on May 14, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

