Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 16, 2023

SEOUL, Jun. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/19 Sunny 0

Incheon 25/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 32/18 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 31/17 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 32/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/18 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/19 Sunny 0

Daegu 32/19 Sunny 0

Busan 28/20 Sunny 0

