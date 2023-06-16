S. Korea's H2 economy strategy to focus on rebound, livelihood stability
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economic strategy for the second half is set to focus on solidifying people's livelihoods and seeking a rebound, the finance ministry said Friday.
The remark was made in light of the Ministry of Economy and Finance's ongoing efforts to prepare a report on the economic policy direction for the upcoming July-December period, which is set to be released in the near future.
"Amid the lingering uncertainties in the global economy, exports and the manufacturing industry remain challenges," First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun said during a meeting.
"But the downward pressure also has been eased to some extent, considering slowing inflation, recovering domestic consumption and a strong job market," he added, pointing out that outbound shipments have been showing signs of recovering since hitting a nadir in January.
Bang added that exports of key industries could continue to improve down the road, with the government seeking to spare no efforts to further revitalize such outbound shipments.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
