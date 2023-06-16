U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in S. Korea after N. Korea launch

By Chae Yun-hwan

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. nuclear-powered guided missile submarine (SSGN) arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in six years, Seoul's defense ministry said, a day after North Korea's launch of two ballistic missiles.

The 18,000-ton USS Michigan SSGN docked at a key naval base in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday in apparent protest against the allies' massive live-fire drills that ended earlier in the day.

The arrival of the submarine, a key asset of the U.S. Navy, also came after the United States pledged to further enhance the "regular visibility" of strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula through the Washington Declaration issued by President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden during their summit in Washington in April.



This file photo, provided by the U.S. Navy on Oct. 13, 2017, shows the USS Michigan nuclear-powered guided missile submarine at a key naval base in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"The U.S. SSGN's visit to South Korea is intended to substantively implement the agreement in the Washington Declaration made in April to enhance the regular visibility of strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula," ROK Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Kim Myung-soo was quoted as saying. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

"(It) demonstrates the overwhelming capabilities and posture of the South Korea-U.S. alliance to realize 'peace through strength'," he added.

During the submarine's visit to the country, the South Korean and U.S. Navies plan to conduct combined special operations drills to strengthen their interoperability and capabilities in such operations as responding to advancing North Korean threats, according to the ministry.

The SSGN will also take part in various friendly exchange activities with the South Korean Navy to mark the 70th anniversary of the two countries' alliance.

Commissioned in 1982 as a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, the USS Michigan was converted into an SSGN in 2007. The submarine is able to conduct strike missions using Tomahawk cruise missiles.

On Thursday, the allies ended the fifth and last round of the Combined Joint Live-Fire Exercise, the first of its kind in six years, at a training field near the inter-Korean border to mark the alliance's landmark anniversary.

The U.S. last deployed an SSGN to South Korea in October 2017.

