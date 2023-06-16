Jeonbuk midfielder Paik Seung-ho voted K League's top player for May
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors midfielder Paik Seung-ho was voted the top player in South Korean football for May on Friday.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) announced Paik as the winner of the Player of the Month award for May in the top-flight K League 1.
This is Paik's first career monthly award.
The midfielder scored three goals in the four matches he played last month, helping Jeonbuk turn their season around after a slow start.
The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of the "FIFA Online 4" video game by Electronic Arts (15 percent), the league's official video game partner.
According to the K League, Paik won the fan voting with 11.49 percent and the FIFA game players' voting with 9.11 percent. Paik trailed Ulsan Hyundai FC striker Joo Min-kyu in the technical study group's voting, 16.92 percent to 15.38 percent, but Paik still enjoyed enough of a cushion in the two other categories.
Na is the sixth Jeonbuk player to win this monthly award, and the first since Mo Barrow in September 2022.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
