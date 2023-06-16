PM orders safety measures for BTS 10th anniversary event

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday ordered thorough safety measures as massive crowds of people are expected to turn out for a weekend event celebrating the 10th anniversary of global superstar BTS.

The event is set to take place on Saturday night at a park near the Han River in Seoul's Yeouido and is expected to attract approximately 300,000 dedicated fans from the global fanbase known as "ARMY." The event is part of BTS' 10th Anniversary Festa, a two-week-long festival commemorating the band's decade-long journey.

"A large number of people will gather at the same time, and the event will also include fireworks," Han said in a press release, emphasizing the importance of implementing the necessary measures to mitigate the risk of potential crowd accidents.

Han ordered the relevant authorities to conduct inspections of the event venues, as well as public transportation as most participants are expected to use buses and subways to return home.

BTS' 10th Anniversary Festa will be held jointly with the Seoul metropolitan government until June 25 at various places in the capital city, under the slogan "BTS presents everywhere."

The BTS Festa@Yeouido will offer various programs, including fireworks, after one of the BTS members, RM, makes an in-person appearance to hold a live talk with fans that will be broadcast online.

