Hanwha to showcase space, mobility technologies at Paris Air Show

By Kim Seung-yeon

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Two affiliates of South Korea's defense-to-energy Hanwha Group will present their latest space and mobility technologies at next week's trade show in Paris, including a model of the Korean indigenous Nuri rocket, a Hanwha unit said Friday.

Hanwha Systems Co., the defense and ICT unit, said it and Hanwha Aerospace Co., the aircraft engine maker, will participate in the Paris Air Show, slated to take place at Le Bourget Airport near the French capital from next Monday through Sunday (Paris time).

Hanwha, the seventh-largest conglomerate in South Korea, is ramping up to reshape the business enterprise with a focus on space technologies, renewable energy, future mobility and advanced materials.

Kim Dong-kwan, Hanwha's vice chairman and de facto heir to the conglomerate, is expected to pay a visit to the exhibition, as he will be in Paris on a separate trip to promote Seoul's World Expo bid.

At the air show, Hanwha will put on display a model of the homegrown space launch vehicle, Nuri, which was successful in placing satellites into orbit last month. Hanwha Aerospace manufactured Nuri's engine and other core components.



This photo, provided by Hanwha on June 16, 2023, shows the integrated booth of Hanwha Systems Co. and Hanwha Aerospace Co. at the Paris Air Show, set to take place at Le Bourget Airport near the French capital from June 19-25. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Hanwha will unveil its military communication satellites for real-time combat situations on land, sea and air, and its small synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite designed to help observe battlefield situations while sharing combat information.

"Butterfly," Hanwha's model of its six-seat urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft, co-developed with its U.S. partner, Overair, will be on display.

Hanwha plans to complete the production of the Butterfly prototype later this year and begin unmanned flight tests in the United States early next year.

"We will actively promote Korea's excellence in space, aerospace, and defense on the world stage to expand opportunities for global business cooperation," Hanwha Aerospace CEO Son Jae-il said.

Eoh Sung-chul, CEO of Hanwha Systems, said the exhibits will be about showing "the entire value chain of Hanwha's space industry operations," and future mobility technologies.

The Paris Air Show had been suspended over the COVID-19 outbreak after the event was last held in 2019. The resumption of the event this year marks its 54th opening, according to Hanwha.

elly@yna.co.kr

(END)