The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 16, 2023
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.60 3.60
2-M 3.68 3.67
3-M 3.76 3.76
6-M 3.81 3.80
12-M 3.86 3.85
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea aims to form 'healthy' relationship with China: security adviser
Most Saved
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min ruled out of starting lineup in friendly vs. Peru
-
Yoon oversees S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome