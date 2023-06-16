Rolls-Royce unveils brand's 1st all-electric model in S. Korea
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Friday unveiled the brand's first all-electric Spectre model in South Korea as it sees further room to grow in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
South Korea is the first country for the British carmaker to introduce the battery-powered model among Asia-Pacific countries, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.
Rolls-Royce has received the highest number of preorders in the fast-growing and important Korean market in the region, the company said without giving the preorder figure.
The ordered Spectres will start being delivered to Korean customers in the fourth quarter, the company said.
The fully electric Spectre is available at a starting price of 620 million won (US$486,000) in Korea, with the price going up depending on options.
The BMW-owned brand plans to fill its entire lineup with all-electric cars by 2030, joining other luxury brands in making the switch, including Volkswagen's Bentley and Jaguar's Land Rover.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea aims to form 'healthy' relationship with China: security adviser
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min ruled out of starting lineup in friendly vs. Peru
-
Yoon oversees S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome