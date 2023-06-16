KT Sat launches satellite service for fishing vessels
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- KT Sat Co., the satellite service arm of telecom giant KT Corp., said Friday it launched a satellite service for fishing vessels 100 or more kilometers away from land.
The service covers waters off the Korean Peninsula, Taiwan and the Russian island of Sakhalin in the Pacific Ocean by using its Moogoonghwa Satellite network, it said.
KT Sat said the service provides fishing vessels with sound and reliable connectivity in a wider area than existing satellite phones offer to ensure their safety in emergency.
On top of the communication service, it also offers real-time broadcasting of terrestrial and national networks KBS TV and rolling news channel YTN.
The service was well-received by fishing boats that weigh 40 tons or more during the test run period from February to April in the East Sea, the company added.
Meanwhile, U.S. space firm SpaceX set up a subsidiary in Seoul in March to launch satellite internet services using Starlink.
Starlink uses a range of radio frequencies known as the 28 GHz band to provide high-speed broadband to remote and rural areas.
It said on its website it will start its internet service in the country sometime during the second quarter of this year.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea aims to form 'healthy' relationship with China: security adviser
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min ruled out of starting lineup in friendly vs. Peru
-
Yoon oversees S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome