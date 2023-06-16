Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul shares up in late Fri. morning trade

All News 11:30 June 16, 2023

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded marginally higher late Friday morning, with large-cap tech and auto stocks on the decline, while chemical and bio shares rose.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 4.56 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,613.1 as of 11:20 a.m.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.6 percent, and chipmaker SK hynix slid 1.5 percent. Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.5 percent.

But leading chemicals producer LG Chem jumped 2.5 percent, and biotech firm Samsung Biologics gained 0.13 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,272.9 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., up 7.6 won from Thursday's close.

