BTS' 10th anniv. book becomes bestseller ahead of official release

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- K-pop juggernaut BTS' book commemorating their 10th debut anniversary topped the bestseller list of a major bookstore Friday, even before its release next month, the bookseller said.

Yes24, a local online bookstore, said "Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS" shot to the top of its bestseller chart as of Friday, just one day after the book's online preorders began.

The book, which marks the first official publication by the band's agency, BigHit Music, includes interviews with its seven members and reflects on the band's efforts, hardships and growth from their first gathering to becoming the pop icons of the 21st century.

It will be published in 23 languages, including Korean, English and Japanese, on July 9 to coincide with the founding of the band's passionate fanbase, known as ARMY.



This photo provided by BigHit Music shows the cover of "Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS," set for release on July 9, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

