BTS' 10th anniv. book becomes bestseller ahead of official release
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- K-pop juggernaut BTS' book commemorating their 10th debut anniversary topped the bestseller list of a major bookstore Friday, even before its release next month, the bookseller said.
Yes24, a local online bookstore, said "Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS" shot to the top of its bestseller chart as of Friday, just one day after the book's online preorders began.
The book, which marks the first official publication by the band's agency, BigHit Music, includes interviews with its seven members and reflects on the band's efforts, hardships and growth from their first gathering to becoming the pop icons of the 21st century.
It will be published in 23 languages, including Korean, English and Japanese, on July 9 to coincide with the founding of the band's passionate fanbase, known as ARMY.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korea aims to form 'healthy' relationship with China: security adviser
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min ruled out of starting lineup in friendly vs. Peru
-
Yoon oversees S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Actor Song Joong-ki says wife gave birth to son in Rome