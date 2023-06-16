The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

BTS' 10th anniv. book becomes bestseller ahead of official release

SEOUL -- K-pop juggernaut BTS' book commemorating their 10th debut anniversary topped the bestseller list of a major bookstore Friday, even before its release next month, the bookseller said.

Yes24, a local online bookstore, said "Beyond the Story: 10-year Record of BTS" shot to the top of its bestseller chart as of Friday, just one day after the book's online preorders began.



-----------------

S. Korea dismisses chances of lifting Fukushima seafood import ban

SEOUL -- South Korea's current ban on imports of seafood from Japan's Fukushima area will remain in place regardless of Japan's planned release of contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a senior government official said Friday.

South Korea has banned all seafood imports from eight Japanese prefectures near Fukushima since 2013 on concerns over their radiation levels in the wake of the meltdown in 2011.



-----------------

Seniors to make up 46 pct of population in 2070: Statistics Korea

SEOUL -- South Koreans aged 65 and above are set to make up 46.4 percent of the total population in 2070, data showed Friday, a projection that shows rapid population aging amid the country's critically low birthrate.

The figure marks a sharp rise from the 18.4 percent estimated for this year, according to Statistics Korea.



-----------------

(LEAD) U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in S. Korea after N. Korea launch

SEOUL -- A U.S. nuclear-powered guided missile submarine (SSGN) arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in six years, Seoul's defense ministry said, amid heightened tensions after North Korea's launch of two ballistic missiles the previous day.

The Ohio-class SSGN, USS Michigan, entered a key naval base in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday in apparent protest against the allies' massive live-fire drills that ended earlier in the day.



-----------------

CJ Logistics signs MOU with Taiwan's Evergreen Marine to expand global business

SEOUL -- CJ Logistics Corp., a major South Korean logistics company, said Friday it has signed an initial agreement with Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine Corp. to expand its global business.

With the memorandum of understanding (MOU), CJ Logistics and Evergreen Marine will operate a joint business for containers to be transported between Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia, according to the company.



-----------------

(LEAD) Finance ministry assesses 18 public firms as 'lackluster' or below

SEOUL -- South Korea's finance ministry said Friday that 18 state-run companies were rated "lackluster" or below during its annual management assessment, noting it plans to order such firms to cut bonuses and take corresponding measures.

Under the comprehensive performance evaluation of 130 state-run companies, which divides them into six tiers, 14 were labeled "lackluster," according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

.



-----------------

Rolls-Royce unveils brand's 1st all-electric model in S. Korea

SEOUL -- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Friday unveiled the brand's first all-electric Spectre model in South Korea as it sees further room to grow in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

South Korea is the first country for the British carmaker to introduce the battery-powered model among Asia-Pacific countries, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.



-----------------



GM appoints marketing expert as new CEO for S. Korean operations

SEOUL -- General Motors Co. on Friday appointed a marketing expert from its Mexican operations as president and CEO of GM Korea.

Hector Villarreal, vice president in charge of vehicle sales, service and marketing at GM Mexico, will replace Roberto Rempel on August 1. Rempel has decided to retire after serving for 40 years at the U.S. carmaker, the company said.

(END)