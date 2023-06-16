S. Korea to provide US$70 mln for global anti-COVID-19 fight

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to donate US$70 million this year to an international health organization designed to facilitate the development and distribution of vaccines, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Park Sang-hoon, South Korean ambassador to Spain, made the announcement during a Mid-Term Review of Gavi, a vaccine alliance that helps run the global COVAX program aimed at delivering COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries.

At the meeting, Park noted Gavi's important role in vaccine distribution and stressed the South Korean government's strong commitment to improving the global health system, the ministry said.

Last year, Seoul pledged to make an annual contribution of $100 million in 2023-2025 to the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, an initiative launched by the World Health Organization and various partners to focus on vaccines, treatments and tests for COVID-19.

The latest contribution is part of the $100 million fund South Korea has set aside for this year. The remaining $30 million will be provided to the United Nations Children's Fund and Unitaid, according to the ministry.



Park Sang-hoon, South Korean ambassador to Spain, speaks during the 2023 Gavi Mid-Term Review forum, held June 13-15, 2023, in this undated file photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr

(END)