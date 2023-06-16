30 people injured in 8-vehicle pileup, including 4 school-trip buses
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- About 30 people were lightly injured in an eight-vehicle pileup, including four buses carrying middle school students on a field trip, on a local road in the northeastern province of Gangwon on Friday, police said.
The chain-reaction accident, which also involved a passenger sedan and three trucks, occurred at 1:26 p.m. on National Road No. 44 in Hongcheon, about 100 kilometers east of Seoul, they said.
Police and emergency rescue officials said the pileup resulted in about 30 people sustaining minor injuries.
The four buses were reportedly carrying students and teachers from a middle school in Seoul, who were on a field trip.
About 30 firefighters were taking part in the rescue operation, while police were investigating the cause of the accident.
