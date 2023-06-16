KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,750 UP 400
Kogas 25,700 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 224,000 DN 1,500
DONGKUK HOLDINGS 12,610 UP 2,910
KorZinc 507,000 UP 3,000
Hanssem 43,300 UP 600
F&F 135,200 UP 4,600
HDKSOE 114,000 UP 5,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,950 UP 650
LS ELECTRIC 73,700 UP 900
SamsungHvyInd 6,890 UP 120
OCI Holdings 100,300 UP 100
MS IND 22,150 UP 250
Hanchem 228,500 DN 2,500
Mobis 221,500 DN 1,500
DWS 40,900 UP 150
HANWHA AEROSPACE 116,800 UP 5,400
S-1 55,000 UP 1,100
ZINUS 29,300 DN 200
SSANGYONGCNE 5,580 UP 10
TaekwangInd 650,000 DN 2,000
Daewoong 13,850 DN 30
KAL 24,250 UP 1,100
SamyangFood 114,300 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 37,800 UP 1,600
CJ CheilJedang 314,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,500 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 18,780 DN 120
LOTTE WELLFOOD 109,200 DN 500
LOTTE TOUR 11,460 UP 20
DONGSUH 19,640 DN 80
KT 30,650 DN 100
SamsungEng 27,550 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 107,600 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL17870 UP200
PanOcean 5,340 UP 160
SAMSUNG CARD 29,850 0
LG Uplus 10,850 UP 30
KIWOOM 91,200 DN 2,700
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,600 UP 280
