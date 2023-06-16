KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NAVER 202,500 UP 2,000
SK 166,000 DN 1,200
Hanon Systems 9,330 UP 10
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,900 UP 1,200
COSMAX 94,200 UP 5,100
LG Display 16,590 UP 130
KT&G 82,500 UP 600
Doosan Enerbility 19,270 UP 520
Doosanfc 30,600 UP 1,100
Kakao 53,600 DN 300
NCsoft 302,500 DN 6,500
Kangwonland 17,650 UP 10
DWEC 4,180 UP 15
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,000 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDS 124,300 DN 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,000 UP 1,500
KUMHOTIRE 4,790 DN 65
ShinpoongPharm 16,620 UP 10
COWAY 46,600 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 13,140 UP 450
IBK 10,290 UP 20
Handsome 24,000 UP 500
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp592 00 DN100
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,100 UP 300
POSCO FUTURE M 381,500 UP 7,500
Nongshim 438,000 UP 500
Boryung 8,440 UP 90
Shinsegae 184,400 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 63,000 UP 1,000
LG Corp. 88,700 UP 600
SK hynix 118,900 DN 100
Youngpoong 549,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,600 UP 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,150 DN 150
LX INT 34,650 UP 2,550
Hanwha 29,950 UP 250
DB HiTek 64,200 0
CJ 80,500 UP 500
SamsungSecu 36,350 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 9,180 UP 70
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
BTS' 'Take Two' tops Spotify's global chart
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage
Yoon oversees S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min ruled out of starting lineup in friendly vs. Peru