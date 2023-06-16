KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SKTelecom 47,200 DN 900
HyundaiElev 42,850 UP 200
Hansae 17,880 UP 1,480
Hanwha Ocean 33,150 UP 3,550
KEPCO 18,830 UP 250
Hyosung 64,700 DN 400
SGBC 48,400 UP 650
LOTTE 27,900 UP 100
LotteChilsung 137,000 DN 700
GCH Corp 14,790 DN 170
DOOSAN 97,400 DN 100
DL 44,950 UP 50
HITEJINRO 22,150 0
Yuhan 58,600 DN 400
SLCORP 34,050 UP 100
CJ LOGISTICS 80,700 UP 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,000 DN 30
KIA CORP. 81,600 DN 700
AmoreG 28,250 UP 550
HyundaiMtr 199,400 DN 300
KCC 202,000 DN 3,500
SKBP 85,800 UP 6,000
POSCO Holdings 393,000 UP 7,000
NHIS 9,720 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 75,900 DN 100
SamsungElec 71,800 UP 300
COSMOCHEM 54,900 DN 1,300
KPIC 146,500 UP 2,700
GS E&C 21,200 UP 150
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,320 DN 20
SKC 107,400 UP 100
GS Retail 24,700 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 727,000 0
Ottogi 441,500 DN 3,000
LS 94,500 UP 8,500
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 40 0 UP1600
GC Corp 115,000 DN 1,100
HtlShilla 73,400 UP 1,400
Hanmi Science 34,700 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 149,600 UP 1,600
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
BTS' 'Take Two' tops Spotify's global chart
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
(URGENT) N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
(LEAD) S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage
Yoon oversees S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min ruled out of starting lineup in friendly vs. Peru