KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KumhoPetrochem 130,000 UP 1,700
HyundaiMipoDock 85,900 UP 3,500
LG Innotek 313,500 DN 3,500
IS DONGSEO 36,000 UP 750
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 174,700 UP 600
HMM 19,250 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 59,200 DN 200
S-Oil 72,600 DN 200
LGCHEM 743,000 UP 21,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 33,800 UP 1,200
KEPCO E&C 72,600 UP 2,900
TKG Huchems 22,400 0
JB Financial Group 8,560 DN 70
LGELECTRONICS 124,500 UP 900
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,700 DN 900
KEPCO KPS 33,700 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 34,800 0
Celltrion 165,300 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 46,850 DN 900
LG H&H 510,000 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,000 UP 400
LIG Nex1 83,500 UP 2,200
KIH 55,100 UP 200
Fila Holdings 38,000 DN 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,700 DN 1,700
GS 38,850 UP 600
SKCHEM 73,200 UP 400
K Car 13,490 DN 60
LG Energy Solution 588,000 UP 3,000
HDC-OP 12,010 UP 20
DL E&C 37,800 UP 1,450
HYOSUNG TNC 384,000 UP 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 469,500 DN 2,000
HANILCMT 12,810 UP 280
SKBS 80,900 UP 2,400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,890 DN 20
KakaoBank 25,850 UP 450
SK ie technology 94,100 UP 200
kakaopay 54,000 UP 300
SKSQUARE 47,550 DN 350
