KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 June 16, 2023

HYBE 297,500 DN 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,850 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,640 UP 20
SK Innovation 188,200 DN 2,700
AMOREPACIFIC 104,700 UP 1,400
FOOSUNG 13,700 DN 30
SD Biosensor 14,480 DN 250
Meritz Financial 43,900 UP 1,300
BNK Financial Group 6,910 UP 60
DGB Financial Group 7,200 UP 30
emart 81,300 UP 300
HanmiPharm 317,500 UP 4,000
KBFinancialGroup 48,300 UP 100
GKL 16,950 UP 40
KOLON IND 44,150 UP 50
Youngone Corp 53,700 UP 1,800
CSWIND 84,600 UP 4,300
POONGSAN 41,650 UP 350
SKNetworks 5,120 UP 50
Daesang 19,490 UP 340
TaihanElecWire 15,050 UP 420
Hyundai M&F INS 31,000 DN 650
Kumyang 60,300 DN 100
ORION Holdings 15,210 DN 70
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY346 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 43,500 UP 1,000
PIAM 39,400 DN 100
HANJINKAL 49,250 UP 1,200
CHONGKUNDANG 84,000 DN 300
DoubleUGames 42,350 UP 350
HL MANDO 49,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 775,000 DN 3,000
Doosan Bobcat 60,400 DN 300
Netmarble 54,600 UP 600
KRAFTON 203,500 0
HD HYUNDAI 61,300 UP 2,200
ORION 128,300 UP 1,700
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,250 UP 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,770 UP 370
BGF Retail 193,900 UP 3,500
(END)

