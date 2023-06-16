SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.



U.S. imposes sanctions on two N. Korean nationals for assisting illegal weapons program

WASHINGTON -- The United States imposed sanctions on two North Korean nationals based in China on Thursday for assisting North Korea's illegal weapons development programs, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The move came hours after Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles, resuming its missile provocation after a brief pause.



Host China confirms N. Korean registration for Asian Games

SEOUL -- China has confirmed North Korea's registration for this year's Asian Games to be held in its eastern city of Hangzhou.

At a press conference Wednesday in Hangzhou, Zhou Jinqiang, vice chairman of the Asiad organizing committee, said all 45 national Olympic committees in Asia have signed up for the Sept. 23-Oct. 8 event.



Congressional commission holds emergency hearing, urges China to protect N. Korean defectors

WASHINGTON -- The Congressional Executive Commission on China held an emergency hearing in Washington on Tuesday to urge China to fulfill its obligations as a United Nations member and protect North Korean asylum-seekers.

Members of the commission and key witnesses argued that nearly 2,000 North Korean defectors in China may face forced repatriation once North Korea reopens its border with China, which has been shut during the COVID-19 pandemic.



(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. agree to additional efforts to cut off funds to N. Korea's weapons programs: nuclear envoy

WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States agreed on Monday to further strengthen their joint efforts to prevent funds from flowing into North Korea's illegal weapons development programs, South Korea's top nuclear negotiator said.

Kim Gunn said he and U.S. special representative for North Korea Sung Kim also highlighted the importance of making North Korea realize that its provocations will lead to consequences.

