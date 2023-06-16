Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.



------------

June 12 -- S. Korea, U.S. agree to additional efforts to cut off funds to N. Korea's weapons programs

13 -- Congressional commission holds emergency hearing, urges China to protect N. Korean defectors

14 -- S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office

N. Korea attempts to hack personal info through fake S. Korean website: NIS

15 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea

N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex

16 -- S. Korea to cremate body of presumed N. Korean man as Pyongyang remains unresponsive

(END)