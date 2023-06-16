Shinsegae to build new shopping mall in Incheon by 2027

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group will build a new all-in-one Starfield shopping complex, which includes a multi-purpose sports stadium, in Incheon, just west of Seoul, by 2027, officials said Friday.

Shinsegae and the Incheon Free Economic Zone jointly announced the plan to construct a new Starfield with three basement floors and six above-ground floors on a 1.65 million square-meter plot of land in the Cheongna area.

The new shopping complex will house a multi-purpose dome that can host sports games and cultural events, as well as a hotel and an infinity pool, according to Shinsegae.

The company expects Starfield Cheongna to attract more than 25 million visitors domestically and from abroad every year, creating a combined 3.6 trillion won (US$2.8 billion) worth of economic value.

A Shinsegae official said it plans to use the domed stadium at Starfield as the home stadium for the South Korean baseball team SSG Landers from 2028.

The Incheon-based Landers are the defending champions of the Korean baseball league.

"We will completely change the paradigm of leisure culture through Starfield Cheongna," Shinsegae Group Vice Chairman Chung Yong-jin said.

Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok also said the construction project will help the city become a global city and Shinsegae a global company.

This graphic image depicts the new Starfield shopping complex to be built in Incheon, west of Seoul, by 2027, provided by Shinsegae Group on June 16, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

