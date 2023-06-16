S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 16, 2023
All News 16:33 June 16, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.502 3.507 -0.5
2-year TB 3.634 3.684 -5.0
3-year TB 3.585 3.626 -4.1
10-year TB 3.657 3.685 -2.8
2-year MSB 3.640 3.676 -3.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.395 4.437 -4.2
91-day CD None None None
(END)
