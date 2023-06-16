Klinsmann defends use of players facing discipline for racist comments

By Yoo Jee-ho

BUSAN, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann defended his decision Friday to play two members of the national team facing discipline for making racist comments online, saying, "Young people make mistakes."

Jung Seung-hyun of Ulsan Hyundai FC drew into the starting backline against Peru at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Midfielder Park Yong-woo came off the bench in the second half to replace injured Won Du-jae.



South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann (C) gives orders to his players against Peru during the teams' friendly football match at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on June 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

Jung and Park will face the disciplinary hearing by the K League next week for their role in an online exchange with their teammates using racist comments toward Southeast Asian players. They could face a suspension of up to 10 matches.

The exchange, made last week in the comment section of the Instagram page for another Ulsan player, Lee Myung-jae, came to light on Monday. It was the first day of Klinsmann's training camp here, and a full week after Jung and Park had been selected.

Klinsmann chose Jung, 29, as one of his two starting center backs in the absence of the two mainstays, Kim Min-jae and Kim Young-gwon. Park, 29, was the first choice to replace Won when the latter got hurt.

Klinsmann said he was aware of the situation involving the two players and added he was "very pleased with their performances, both of them."



South Korea head coach Jurgen Klinsmann (L) smiles during a friendly football match against Peru at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on June 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

He was particularly effusive of Park, saying: "He showed presence. He showed focus. He was very physical, and he played like he was always with us."

When asked why he chose to play the two, Klinsmann said he hoped the players would learn from their mistakes.

"Both players apologized for what happened there. So it's not my function then to say what should happen then," Klinsmann said. "For me, it's important to see players grow, and that players continue to have the willingness to listen to the coaches or the people that are next to them and to go basically in a period where they feel like, 'I'm growing as a person but also I'm growing as a player.'"



South Korean midfielder Park Yong-woo (C) dribbles the ball against Peru during the teams' friendly football match at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on June 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

Klinsmann said his players will "always have my support."

"We're talking about young people, and young people always make mistakes on the field and off the field," he said. "I am always on their side, because I myself make my own mistakes and I keep making mistakes."



South Korean defender Jung Seung-hyun dribbles the ball against Peru during the teams' friendly football match at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on June 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

