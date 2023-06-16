Injured Sonny disappointed to miss action on home soil
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean talisman Son Heung-min said Friday he was disappointed not to have had a chance to play in front of home supporters.
Son, recovering from a recent sports hernia surgery, watched from the bench as South Korea lost to Peru 1-0 at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan. Without their longtime captain, South Korea lacked flow and rhythm on their offense for much of the match.
"We had a lot of new players in the lineup. Though we didn't get the result we wanted, those new guys had a chance to play and get some experience," Son said. "Some of them played with each other for the first time, and they created some good moments in the second half. I am sure they will be better in the next match."
Son was a limited participant in training sessions throughout the week and is believed to be experiencing difficulties shooting the ball.
"This was our first match in Busan in four years, and I wanted to play well here," Son said. "But I made the decision to sit out this game after consulting with the coach (Jurgen Klinsmann)."
South Korea's next match is against El Salvador on Tuesday.
"We have a lot of time until then, so we will see what happens," Son said when asked about his status.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
BTS' new single 'Take Two' tops iTunes charts in 92 countries
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
BTS' 'Take Two' tops Spotify's global chart
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
S. Korean captain Son Heung-min ruled out of starting lineup in friendly vs. Peru
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage
-
U.S. nuclear-powered submarine arrives in S. Korea after N. Korea launch
-
(LEAD) Over 80 people injured in 7-vehicle pileup, including 3 school-trip buses
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage