Injured Sonny disappointed to miss action on home soil

BUSAN, June 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean talisman Son Heung-min said Friday he was disappointed not to have had a chance to play in front of home supporters.

Son, recovering from a recent sports hernia surgery, watched from the bench as South Korea lost to Peru 1-0 at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in the southeastern city of Busan. Without their longtime captain, South Korea lacked flow and rhythm on their offense for much of the match.



Son Heung-min of South Korea salutes fans after the team's 1-0 loss to Peru in a friendly football match at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on June 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

"We had a lot of new players in the lineup. Though we didn't get the result we wanted, those new guys had a chance to play and get some experience," Son said. "Some of them played with each other for the first time, and they created some good moments in the second half. I am sure they will be better in the next match."

Son was a limited participant in training sessions throughout the week and is believed to be experiencing difficulties shooting the ball.

"This was our first match in Busan in four years, and I wanted to play well here," Son said. "But I made the decision to sit out this game after consulting with the coach (Jurgen Klinsmann)."

South Korea's next match is against El Salvador on Tuesday.

"We have a lot of time until then, so we will see what happens," Son said when asked about his status.



