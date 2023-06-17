N. Korea opens key party meeting to discuss diplomatic, defense strategies
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has convened a key party meeting to discuss the country's diplomatic and defense strategies in response to the "changed international situation," with its leader Kim Jong-un in attendance, state media reported Saturday,
Kim took part in the enlarged plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) that opened Friday, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The meeting will discuss "the issue of the state diplomatic and defence strategy to cope with the changed international situation," and review the country's economy in the first half of this year, KCNA said in an English-language report.
It said participants unanimously approved agenda items, without elaborating.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
