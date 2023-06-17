Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 09:00 June 17, 2023

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Confusion over CSAT after President Yoon's remarks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea salvages N.K. space rocket; U.S. nuclear-powered submarine enters S. Korea in show of force to N.K. (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon gives warning to Kim Kyou-hyun, plans to replace him after investigation (Donga Ilbo)
-- Official in charge of college admissions replaced after insubordination to president's orders (Segye Times)
-- NIS absorbed in power struggle in 1st year of new government (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Will special measures be taken to rein in private education? (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- AI researcher Yoon Song-yee's proposal: human-centered artificial intelligence (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea, China in unyielding 'betting war,' harmonious but distant partnership disappears (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean firms suffer 'construction cost bomb' while building factories in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Private education spending reaches 26 tln won; future at stake (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

