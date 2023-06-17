Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 June 17, 2023
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/19 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 30/18 Sunny 0
Cheongju 32/20 Sunny 0
Daejeon 33/19 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 32/16 Sunny 0
Gangneung 34/23 Sunny 0
Jeonju 32/19 Sunny 0
Gwangju 34/20 Sunny 0
Jeju 27/19 Cloudy 30
Daegu 34/20 Sunny 0
Busan 29/21 Sunny 0
(END)
