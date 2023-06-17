Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

June 17, 2023

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/19 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 30/18 Sunny 0

Cheongju 32/20 Sunny 0

Daejeon 33/19 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 32/16 Sunny 0

Gangneung 34/23 Sunny 0

Jeonju 32/19 Sunny 0

Gwangju 34/20 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/19 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/20 Sunny 0

Busan 29/21 Sunny 0

