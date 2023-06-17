Seoul education office to conduct full safety check on school meals amid concerns over Fukushima water release

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education will conduct a full radiation test on school meals to check their safety amid concerns over Japan's plan to release contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, officials said Saturday.

The education office initially planned to conduct sample tests on school meals but decided to conduct full tests when the release plan actually comes into action, to address the concerns of students and parents, according to the officials.

Japan reportedly plans to discharge radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi plant, which was crippled by a massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011, into the sea as early as this month.

Since 2013, South Korea has banned all seafood imports from eight Japanese prefectures near Fukushima.

On Friday, the government said the current import ban will remain in place regardless of Japan's planned release of contaminated water.

According to the education office, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety conducts radiation tests on seafood products imported to South Korea, and the National Fishery Products Quality Management Service conducts tests on domestic products.

Authorities will conduct two to three additional tests on seafood that will be used as ingredients for school meals in Seoul.

Until now, authorities have only conducted on-site tests at some of the schools in Seoul.

The education office said it conducted radiation level tests at 267 schools in 2021 and 370 schools in 2022. No irregularities have been found.



An official conducts a radiation level test on seafood at a health and safety research center in Suwon, 30 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

