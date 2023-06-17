Fifty Fifty's 'Cupid' spends 12th consecutive week on British chart
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop rookie sensation Fifty Fifty's hit song "Cupid" has charted for the 12th consecutive week on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.
According to the latest chart released Friday (British time), the song ranked 12th, dropping five places from 11th the previous week.
"Cupid" tied for the longest-charting song from a K-pop girl group with "Kiss and Make Up," a collaborative single between BLACKPINK and Dua Lipa.
After entering the chart at No. 96 in early April, "Cupid" rapidly ascended the rankings, peaking at No. 8 on May 12. The achievement made Fifty Fifty the first K-pop girl group to crack the top 10 of the chart.
The four-member group made its debut in November and quickly rose to stardom in late March, becoming the fastest K-pop group to enter the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.
"Take Two," the latest digital single from K-pop supergroup BTS, debuted at No. 59 on the chart this week. The song dropped June 9 in celebration of the group's 10th anniversary, which fell Tuesday.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
BTS' 'Take Two' tops Spotify's global chart
-
N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) Over 80 people injured in 7-vehicle pileup, including 3 school-trip buses
-
(4th LD) S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage
-
(LEAD) S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage
-
Police to deploy around 630 personnel for BTS anniversary event