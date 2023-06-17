First heat wave advisories this year in place in 13 regions

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- The first heat wave advisories of the year were issued for more than a dozen inland areas, including Gwangju and Daegu, on Saturday, the weather office said.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) announced that these advisories came into effect at 11 a.m. in 13 regions across the country.

The affected areas are Hongcheon and Chuncheon in Gwangwon Province; Wanju in North Jeolla Province; Gwangju; Damyang in South Jeolla Province; Daegu; and Gumi, Yeongcheon, Gunwi, Chilgok, Gimcheon, Sangju and Uiseong of North Gyeongsang Province.

People cross a road shimmering in the heat in Gwangju, 267 kilometers south of Seoul, on June 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

Last year, the first heat wave advisories were also issued around this time.

A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is expected to be 33 degrees or higher for two or more consecutive days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in perceived temperature or prolonged heat wave conditions.

As the scorching heat continues with clear skies, more regions are expected to come under the advisories until Monday.

On Saturday, the daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 26 and 34 C nationwide, according to the KMA.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)