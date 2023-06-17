Blinken holds phone talks with S. Korean FM ahead of China trip
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday supported South Korea's efforts to improve its relationship with Beijing in a phone conversation with his counterpart held ahead of his visit to Beijing this weekend, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Blinken held a phone conversation earlier in the day and touched on various topics, ranging from Seoul's ties with Washington and Beijing to Beijing's relations with Washington and North Korea affairs, according to the ministry.
The ministry said Park delivered Seoul's support for Washington's efforts to responsibly manage its relationship with China in an unfavorable situation.
Blinken also said he supports South Korea's efforts to improve its ties with China in a "healthy and mature" way based on mutual respect, according to the ministry.
During the conversation, Park is also expected to have addressed Seoul's position on recent remarks from Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming that those who "bet on China's loss" in its rivalry with the U.S. "will definitely regret it."
On Tuesday, a South Korean presidential official told reporters that Seoul was waiting for Beijing to take an "appropriate measure," apparently pressuring China to recall its envoy. Seoul's foreign ministry has denounced Xing's remarks, saying the ambassador intentionally criticized South Korea's policy with "inaccurate information."
Saturday's conversation came a day ahead of Blinken's planned two-day trip to China for the first time in five years as the U.S. secretary of state.
During the phone talk, Park and Blinken agreed that North Korea should stop military provocations and that the denuclearization of the North benefits the international community, including China.
The two also shared the opinion that Seoul, Washington and Tokyo should jointly call on China to play a constructive role at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the North's denuclearization, according to the ministry. South Korea was elected as a nonpermanent member of the UNSC earlier this month.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
Estimated 16,000 died while awaiting reunions with separated families in 5 yrs: data
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
BTS' 'Take Two' tops Spotify's global chart
-
N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(4th LD) S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage
-
(LEAD) Over 80 people injured in 7-vehicle pileup, including 3 school-trip buses
-
Injured Sonny disappointed to miss action on home soil
-
Police to deploy around 630 personnel for BTS anniversary event
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean military salvages sunken N. Korean space rocket wreckage