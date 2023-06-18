Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 June 18, 2023
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/21 Cloudy 0
Incheon 27/20 Cloudy 0
Suwon 30/19 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 32/21 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 33/20 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 34/19 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 29/24 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 32/20 Sunny 20
Gwangju 33/21 Cloudy 20
Jeju 25/20 Cloudy 30
Daegu 34/22 Sunny 20
Busan 29/21 Sunny 10
(END)
