Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 18, 2023

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/21 Cloudy 0

Incheon 27/20 Cloudy 0

Suwon 30/19 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 32/21 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 33/20 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 34/19 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 29/24 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 32/20 Sunny 20

Gwangju 33/21 Cloudy 20

Jeju 25/20 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/22 Sunny 20

Busan 29/21 Sunny 10

(END)

Keywords
#weather forecast
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!