Kia to launch all-electric EV9 SUV in S. Korea this week
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, said Sunday it will launch its all-electric EV9 flagship SUV in the domestic market this week as part of its electrification efforts.
The three-row seater is Kia's second model equipped with Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated electric vehicle platform, called E-GMP, after the EV6 SUV launched in 2021.
The two-wheel-drive EV9 comes with a 99.8 kilowatt-hour battery and can travel 501 kilometers on a single charge. An all-wheel-drive model is also available, the company said in a statement.
The model -- set to be launched Monday -- is priced at 73 million won-82 million won (US$57,000-$64,000), depending on options.
Kia plans to gradually launch the EV9 in Europe, the United States and other markets in the second half.
Kia plans to produce about 100,000 units a year of the new model at the Kia Autoland Gwangmyeong plant, just south of Seoul, for global sales.
The maker of K5 sedans and Sorento SUVs aims to sell 1 million EVs in 2026 and gradually fill its EV lineup with 15 models by 2027.
The company plans to add the EV9 GT-line and the performance EV9 GT models to beef up its EV lineup in the third quarter. The GT-line model adopts the design of the performance GT model to meet diverse customer demands.
It will introduce Level 3 autonomous driving technology through the Highway Driving Pilot program in the GT-line model.
A Level 3 car allows lane changes and other autonomous driving functions to work without intervention by the driver. At Level 4, a vehicle can drive itself under limited conditions and will not operate if all required conditions are not satisfied. At Level 5, a vehicle's automated driving features can drive under any conditions.
The EV9 has been developed under Kia's new design philosophy, "Opposites United," which embodies its shifting focus toward electrification.
It comes with a sleek and bold exterior design, and its flat-floor EV architecture offers an interior space with third-row seating and enhanced comfort.
The Kia Connect Store enables customers to keep their EV9 constantly updated by upgrading the SUV's digital features and services without taking the vehicle to a dealership, it said.
With the swivel seat option, the second-row seats swivel 180 degrees to allow conversations with passengers in the third row.
It also boasts numerous safety features, such as blind-spot collision-avoidance assist, navigation-based smart cruise control and parking collision-avoidance assist systems.
This year the company set a sales goal of 3.2 million units, higher than the 2.9 million units it sold last year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin
-
Festival celebrating BTS' 10th anniv. kicks off
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
China lodges complaint with S. Korean ambassador in tit-for-tat summons
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
Daegu's police, government authorities clash over annual queer festival
-
First heat wave advisories this year in place in 13 regions
-
(LEAD) Daegu's police, government authorities clash over annual queer festival
-
BTS' RM finds the group's 10th anniversary amazing
-
Injured Sonny disappointed to miss action on home soil