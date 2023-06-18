'Squid Game 2' to feature actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Actors Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul will be among the new cast members of Season 2 of the megahit Netflix series "Squid Game," the U.S. streaming service said Sunday.

Other new cast members will include actors Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun, Netflix said, without providing details of their roles.

The original cast from Season 1, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha-joon, will return for the second installment.



This photo, provided by Netflix, shows (clockwise from top L) Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, Kang Ha-neul, Yang Dong-geun, Park Sung-hoon, Yim Si-wan and Wi Ha-joon. The actors will star in the second season of the Netflix megahit series "Squid Game." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

