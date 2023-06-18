'Squid Game 2' to feature actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul
All News 11:10 June 18, 2023
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Actors Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul will be among the new cast members of Season 2 of the megahit Netflix series "Squid Game," the U.S. streaming service said Sunday.
Other new cast members will include actors Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun, Netflix said, without providing details of their roles.
The original cast from Season 1, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha-joon, will return for the second installment.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
