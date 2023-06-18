Seoul under first heat wave advisory of year
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul metropolitan government issued the first heat wave advisory of the year for Seoul on Sunday.
The advisory took effect across the entire city at 11 a.m., according to the city government.
A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is expected to be 33 degrees or higher for two or more consecutive days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in perceived temperature or prolonged heat wave conditions.
Under the advisory, the city government will immediately activate its comprehensive support situation room and begin emergency duties to check weather conditions and reports of heat-related illnesses.
The authorities plan to make phone calls every two days to senior citizens living alone and patrol neighborhoods with a large number of homeless people to ensure no harm from the heat wave, among other measures.
Scorching heat nationwide led to the issuance of the first heat wave advisories of the year Saturday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration said these advisories came into effect at 11 a.m. Saturday in 13 regions across the country, including Gwangju and Daegu.
