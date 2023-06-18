Global Traveler picks Seoul as best leisure destination in Asia

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S.-based travel magazine Global Traveler has picked Seoul as the best leisure destination in Asia, the city government said Sunday.

The magazine conducted a survey of its readers from December to April, asking them to choose the best place for many categories involving leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel for the 11th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards, according to the magazine's website.

"With the sharp increase in K-content's popularity, the popularity of leisure tourism in Seoul is also spreading across the world," the city government said. "We will make full use of this opportunity to attract more tourists to Seoul."

The city government said that despite the blow to tourism from the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, it promoted Seoul's attractions overseas together with its honorary ambassador and K-pop megastar BTS.

Last year, it also opened a tourism center tailored for hikers at the entrance of Mount Bukhan and plans to open a second center near Mount Inwang and Mount Bugak this year.



This undated photo provided by the Seoul metropolitan government shows a group of foreign tourists on a visit to the Korea Furniture Museum in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)