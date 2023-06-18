Global Traveler picks Seoul as best leisure destination in Asia
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S.-based travel magazine Global Traveler has picked Seoul as the best leisure destination in Asia, the city government said Sunday.
The magazine conducted a survey of its readers from December to April, asking them to choose the best place for many categories involving leisure, luxury and lifestyle travel for the 11th annual Leisure Lifestyle Awards, according to the magazine's website.
"With the sharp increase in K-content's popularity, the popularity of leisure tourism in Seoul is also spreading across the world," the city government said. "We will make full use of this opportunity to attract more tourists to Seoul."
The city government said that despite the blow to tourism from the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, it promoted Seoul's attractions overseas together with its honorary ambassador and K-pop megastar BTS.
Last year, it also opened a tourism center tailored for hikers at the entrance of Mount Bukhan and plans to open a second center near Mount Inwang and Mount Bugak this year.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
N. Korean leader vows stronger strategic ties with Russia in message to Putin
-
Festival celebrating BTS' 10th anniv. kicks off
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach
-
Daegu's police, government authorities clash over annual queer festival
-
(LEAD) Daegu's police, government authorities clash over annual queer festival
-
First heat wave advisories this year in place in 13 regions
-
BTS' RM finds the group's 10th anniversary amazing
-
Chinese authorities place S. Korean football player under formal arrest