Yoon to give speech promoting Expo bid at BIE meeting in Paris

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol will give a speech promoting South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo during a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the international body in charge of overseeing the event, in Paris this week, his office said Sunday.

Yoon will deliver the speech in English on Tuesday, the first day of the two-day assembly to be held in Issy-les-Moulineaux, a commune in the southwestern suburban area of Paris.

South Korea is bidding to host the Expo in its southeastern city of Busan in a competition against Rome, Italy; Odesa, Ukraine; and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol, who will appear as the last speaker, plans to conduct the presentation in English, and by strongly expressing the Republic of Korea's commitment to hosting the World Expo in Busan, draw the enthusiastic response and support of member states," the presidential office said in a press release, referring to South Korea by its formal name.

This will be the fourth presentation ahead of the announcement of the winning bid in November. Other speakers from the South Korean side will include rapper Psy, members of academia and chiefs of startup businesses.

Karina of K-pop girl group aespa and soprano Sumi Jo will also take part virtually.

Following a demonstration of K-content's "overwhelming" power during the third presentation, the South Korean delegation will again fill the 30-something minutes allotted to it with various videos and presentations to make a case for why Busan should host the Expo in front of delegates from the 179 BIE member states, the presidential office said.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a meeting discussing plans to organize the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, in this May 2022 file photo. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)