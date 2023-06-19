SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 19.



Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon warns education chief Lee over controversy about college entrance exam (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon sternly warns education chief Lee of arbitrary interpretation of his message about college entrance exam (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S., China seek to maintain high-level channel to prevent arms conflict (Donga Ilbo)

-- Growing numbers of people in 20s opt to give up work, study (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Industrial advanced technology leaks only lead to weak punishment (Segye Times)

-- Scaremongering politics resurface 15 years after mad cow disease case (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Why Vietnamese welders go to Japan instead of S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Public buses fall prey to private equity funds (Hankyoreh)

-- Talents in China flock to electronics departments, not medical schools (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Net of domestic ETFs to reach 100 tln won; popularity grows as tool for diversified investment in global shares (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Microsoft takes lead in new AI war (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Launch vehicle part may provide key intel (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Race heats up for Hangeul AI (Korea Herald)

-- ASEAN secretary-general calls on N. Korea to return to dialogue (Korea Times)

(END)