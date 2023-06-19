Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon warns education chief Lee over controversy about college entrance exam (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon sternly warns education chief Lee of arbitrary interpretation of his message about college entrance exam (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S., China seek to maintain high-level channel to prevent arms conflict (Donga Ilbo)
-- Growing numbers of people in 20s opt to give up work, study (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Industrial advanced technology leaks only lead to weak punishment (Segye Times)
-- Scaremongering politics resurface 15 years after mad cow disease case (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Why Vietnamese welders go to Japan instead of S. Korea (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Public buses fall prey to private equity funds (Hankyoreh)
-- Talents in China flock to electronics departments, not medical schools (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Net of domestic ETFs to reach 100 tln won; popularity grows as tool for diversified investment in global shares (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Microsoft takes lead in new AI war (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Launch vehicle part may provide key intel (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Race heats up for Hangeul AI (Korea Herald)
-- ASEAN secretary-general calls on N. Korea to return to dialogue (Korea Times)
(END)
-
Global fans flock to Seoul to commemorate BTS' 10th anniversary
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD) S. Korea files damages suit against N. Korea over 2020 demolition of joint liaison office
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
N. Korea's Kim touts leadership of China's Xi in birthday greetings
-
Ex-Samsung exec indicted for stealing trade secrets to build copycat plant in China
-
Yoon orders further disclosure of assailants' identity in violent crimes against women
-
Ulsan head coach Hong Myung-bo apologizes for players' racist comments
-
N. Korea appears to continue unauthorized use of joint industrial complex
-
(LEAD Yoon's office says harm can be done to both countries if ambassador fails in bridging role
-
Chinese authorities place S. Korean football player under formal arrest
-
Seoul under first heat wave advisory of year
-
'Squid Game 2' to feature actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul
-
Daegu's police, government authorities clash over annual queer festival
-
Police nab more than 60 foreigners on drug, illegal stay charges